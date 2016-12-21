The Christmas story continues, as it always has, to fascinate and to disturb, to inspire and to irritate both people of great faith and people of little faith, depending on how it is heard and how seriously heeded.
When Erik Pauze, the head gardener for New York City's Rockefeller Center, first knocked on the door of the Eichler home in Oneonta, Graig Eichler didn't answer. He thought the stranger was barking up the wrong tree.
Several years ago on Christmas Eve, noted biblical scholar Cardinal Carlo Martini of Milan, Italy, shared a delightful story with his congregation....
On Dec. 17, wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, thanks to community members and local parishes' involvement with the Wreaths Across America effort.
An upcoming talk in memory of Elie Wiesel, a famed author, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner, will be co-sponsored by the Jewish/Roman Catholic Dialogue Committee of the Albany Diocese, the diocesan Commission for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs and the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York.
Many of us may be approaching this Christmas with a variety of thoughts, emotions and reflections in our hearts. We have many wonderful hymns or carols that can help us reflect on the meaning and message of this holy season. Although many carols were written some time ago, they can still speak to us today.
Editor's note: Bishop Macholz leads the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. In addition to this poem, he shares: "It is a joy to greet you in this most holy season of expectation and hope as we welcome the One, promised of old. May the words of my heart and mind that follow center your attention in the coming days and fill your life with joy at the gifts we receive in this Child of Bethlehem, Lord of all and Savior of the world."
The prologue to John's Gospel is a beautiful and mystical exposition of the action of a healing God in the world. It is like the overture to an opera, giving a taste of what will be unfolded in the story to come. (1 comments)
After Caitlin McDonald's Girl Scout troop visited the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, Caitlin immediately went home and asked her mom if she could foster kittens. As opposed to many young people who ask for pets, she got a "yes."
After teaching her three-year-old students the story of the first Christmas, Heather Gaugler of St. Madeleine Sophie School in Schenectady got some questions about whether the child she's carrying will be the baby Jesus.