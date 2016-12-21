FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | DIOCESE OF ALBANY | LINKS SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2017
The Christmas story continues, as it always has, to fascinate and to disturb, to inspire and to irritate both people of great faith and people of little faith, depending on how it is heard and how seriously heeded.


'I am so happy to continue studying:' Parish sponsors Guatemalan students
For the past year, St. Mary's parish in Oneonta has been sponsoring the education of four students in Guatemala through a program called San Lucas Toliman Scholars.

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Three parishes to lay wreaths on graves of local veterans
On Dec. 17, wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, thanks to community members and local parishes' involvement with the Wreaths Across America effort.

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Interfaith event will focus on Elie Wiesel
An upcoming talk in memory of Elie Wiesel, a famed author, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner, will be co-sponsored by the Jewish/Roman Catholic Dialogue Committee of the Albany Diocese, the diocesan Commission for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs and the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York.

Thursday, December 1, 2016
Ecumenical group goes dormant while restructuring
The ecumenical Capital Region Theological Center is entering a period of "organizational dormancy" at the turn of the new year.

Thursday, December 1, 2016
Finish Advent with some spiritual housecleaning
At the beginning of every liturgical year is a time given over to preparation for the celebration of our Lord's birthday. During this time, it's good to ask, "What does Advent mean for you and me?"

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Message in a Christmas carol
Many of us may be approaching this Christmas with a variety of thoughts, emotions and reflections in our hearts. We have many wonderful hymns or carols that can help us reflect on the meaning and message of this holy season. Although many carols were written some time ago, they can still speak to us today.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
'Of Sacred Sons and Songs'
Editor's note: Bishop Macholz leads the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. In addition to this poem, he shares: "It is a joy to greet you in this most holy season of expectation and hope as we welcome the One, promised of old. May the words of my heart and mind that follow center your attention in the coming days and fill your life with joy at the gifts we receive in this Child of Bethlehem, Lord of all and Savior of the world."

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Advent: a time of 'active waiting'
The prologue to John's Gospel is a beautiful and mystical exposition of the action of a healing God in the world. It is like the overture to an opera, giving a taste of what will be unfolded in the story to come.
(1 comments)

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Slavic families around Diocese share 'oplatki' Christmas wafer
No matter how you spell or pronounce it -- "oplatek," "oplatkey" or "oplatki" -- one Slavic tradition remains the same for the holiday season.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Caitlin makes sure local cats have a 'Meowy Christmas'
After Caitlin McDonald's Girl Scout troop visited the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, Caitlin immediately went home and asked her mom if she could foster kittens. As opposed to many young people who ask for pets, she got a "yes."

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Pre-K kids learn voting by naming teacher's baby
After teaching her three-year-old students the story of the first Christmas, Heather Gaugler of St. Madeleine Sophie School in Schenectady got some questions about whether the child she's carrying will be the baby Jesus.

Thursday, December 15, 2016
For this K of C member, keeping Christ in Christmas starts with distributing pens
Laurence Lefebvre of St. Michael the Archangel parish in South Glens Falls has lofty goals, but he already has a five-year plan all figured out.

Thursday, December 15, 2016
