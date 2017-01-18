|More top stories
|Athens/Catskill 'internships' help
teens prepare for confirmation
|St. Patrick's parishes in Athens and Catskill are preparing teenagers to rise up as the future of the Church.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 18, 2017 09:03
|Top local headlines in 2016
|Here is a review of major news items about the Albany Diocese that appeared in The Evangelist during the 12 months of 2016.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
January 3, 2017 11:10
|Catholics work toward
crisis pregnancy center
|Oneonta will soon be home to a new crisis pregnancy center.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
January 11, 2017 09:29
|Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
comes from Oneonta family
|When Erik Pauze, the head gardener for New York City's Rockefeller Center, first knocked on the door of the Eichler home in Oneonta, Graig Eichler didn't answer. He thought the stranger was barking up the wrong tree.
Thursday, December 22, 2016
January 4, 2017 09:24
|Opinion
|Joy in the
ecumenical
vineyard
|One of the most notable programs sponsored by Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) is our furniture program. Each year, we give away about $250,000 worth of used furniture to recently homeless families, women and children fleeing domestic violence, and others lacking resources.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 10, 2017 08:48
|Los católicos españoles cómo promover las vocaciones
How Spanish Catholics promote vocations
|Criada en una familia católica en El Salvador, mis padres me enseñaron el significado de la palabra "vocación" en un sentido muy general.
Having being brought up in a Catholic family in El Salvador, I was taught the meaning of the word "vocation."
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 10, 2017 08:54
|Takeaways from 2016
|As life unfolds with the passage of another year, I'm convinced that everything that happens and all decisions -- the good and the not-so-good -- play a part and have a purpose.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
January 3, 2017 11:16
|Charlie Brown and the
perfect Christmas gift
|Several years ago on Christmas Eve, noted biblical scholar Cardinal Carlo Martini of Milan, Italy, shared a delightful story with his congregation....
Thursday, December 22, 2016
January 4, 2017 09:24
|Features
|CATHOLIC
SCHOOL
HONOREES
|THE DIOCESAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE has announced honorees who will receive awards for service at the diocesan Catholic schools liturgy to be held Jan. 29, 2 p.m., at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
January 17, 2017 09:01
|Preschools give students
a head-start on faith
|Catholic education can never start too early. That's why several Catholic schools in the Albany Diocese have preschool programs, opening their doors to children as young as three.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
January 17, 2017 09:07
|Parish party surprises four 100-year-olds
|"It's up to the good Lord," says 99-year-old Mary Marinucci. "When He wants you, He'll take you."
Apparently, God isn't ready yet for quite a few parishioners of St. Anthony's and St. John the Evangelist parishes in Schenectady. Mrs. Marinucci, who turns 100 in February, was the baby of the bunch at a recent luncheon for four centenarians from the parishes.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 18, 2017 09:04
|'Lovable bunch of weirdos' sprouted
future deacon, teachers and firm faith
|"It's a neat thing to look at your kids and see your best qualities looking back at you," remarked Dan Farley Sr.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
January 18, 2017 09:03