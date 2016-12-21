The Christmas story continues, as it always has, to fascinate and to disturb, to inspire and to irritate both people of great faith and people of little faith, depending on how it is heard and how seriously heeded.

When Erik Pauze, the head gardener for New York City's Rockefeller Center, first knocked on the door of the Eichler home in Oneonta, Graig Eichler didn't answer. He thought the stranger was barking up the wrong tree.

Several years ago on Christmas Eve, noted biblical scholar Cardinal Carlo Martini of Milan, Italy, shared a delightful story with his congregation....