St. Patrick's parishes in Athens and Catskill are preparing teenagers to rise up as the future of the Church.


Top local headlines in 2016
Here is a review of major news items about the Albany Diocese that appeared in The Evangelist during the 12 months of 2016.

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Catholics work toward crisis pregnancy center
Oneonta will soon be home to a new crisis pregnancy center.

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree comes from Oneonta family
When Erik Pauze, the head gardener for New York City's Rockefeller Center, first knocked on the door of the Eichler home in Oneonta, Graig Eichler didn't answer. He thought the stranger was barking up the wrong tree.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
'I am so happy to continue studying:' Parish sponsors Guatemalan students
For the past year, St. Mary's parish in Oneonta has been sponsoring the education of four students in Guatemala through a program called San Lucas Toliman Scholars.

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Joy in the ecumenical vineyard
One of the most notable programs sponsored by Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) is our furniture program. Each year, we give away about $250,000 worth of used furniture to recently homeless families, women and children fleeing domestic violence, and others lacking resources.

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Los católicos españoles cómo promover las vocaciones ************** How Spanish Catholics promote vocations
Criada en una familia católica en El Salvador, mis padres me enseñaron el significado de la palabra "vocación" en un sentido muy general.

Having being brought up in a Catholic family in El Salvador, I was taught the meaning of the word "vocation."

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Takeaways from 2016
As life unfolds with the passage of another year, I'm convinced that everything that happens and all decisions -- the good and the not-so-good -- play a part and have a purpose.

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Charlie Brown and the perfect Christmas gift
Several years ago on Christmas Eve, noted biblical scholar Cardinal Carlo Martini of Milan, Italy, shared a delightful story with his congregation....

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Sister rallies around children, Siena athletes
Growing up on a farm in Stamford could be considered a kind of foundation for Sister Mary Stephen Vamosy's future work with children, some of whom had disabilities.

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Therapy dogs help children relax at Liturgy of the Word
At St. Clare's parish in Colonie, most Sunday Mass-goers drive into the parking lot on four wheels. One strolls in on four paws.

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Slavic families around Diocese share 'oplatki' Christmas wafer
No matter how you spell or pronounce it -- "oplatek," "oplatkey" or "oplatki" -- one Slavic tradition remains the same for the holiday season.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Caitlin makes sure local cats have a 'Meowy Christmas'
After Caitlin McDonald's Girl Scout troop visited the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, Caitlin immediately went home and asked her mom if she could foster kittens. As opposed to many young people who ask for pets, she got a "yes."

Thursday, December 22, 2016
