FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE | DIOCESE OF ALBANY | LINKS MONDAY, JANUARY 9, 2017
The Evangelist | Albany, NY
Advanced Search
search sponsored by
  • About
  • Opinion
  • Features
  • Events
  • Specials
  • Photos
  • Bishop
  • Advertise
At St. Clare's parish in Colonie, most Sunday Mass-goers drive into the parking lot on four wheels. One strolls in on four paws.


More top stories
Top local headlines in 2016
Here is a review of major news items about the Albany Diocese that appeared in The Evangelist during the 12 months of 2016.

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Read more
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree comes from Oneonta family
When Erik Pauze, the head gardener for New York City's Rockefeller Center, first knocked on the door of the Eichler home in Oneonta, Graig Eichler didn't answer. He thought the stranger was barking up the wrong tree.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Read more
'I am so happy to continue studying:' Parish sponsors Guatemalan students
For the past year, St. Mary's parish in Oneonta has been sponsoring the education of four students in Guatemala through a program called San Lucas Toliman Scholars.

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Read more
Three parishes to lay wreaths on graves of local veterans
On Dec. 17, wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, thanks to community members and local parishes' involvement with the Wreaths Across America effort.

Thursday, December 8, 2016
Read more
Opinion
Takeaways from 2016
As life unfolds with the passage of another year, I'm convinced that everything that happens and all decisions -- the good and the not-so-good -- play a part and have a purpose.

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Read more
Charlie Brown and the perfect Christmas gift
Several years ago on Christmas Eve, noted biblical scholar Cardinal Carlo Martini of Milan, Italy, shared a delightful story with his congregation....

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Read more
Finish Advent with some spiritual housecleaning
At the beginning of every liturgical year is a time given over to preparation for the celebration of our Lord's birthday. During this time, it's good to ask, "What does Advent mean for you and me?"

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Read more
Message in a Christmas carol
Many of us may be approaching this Christmas with a variety of thoughts, emotions and reflections in our hearts. We have many wonderful hymns or carols that can help us reflect on the meaning and message of this holy season. Although many carols were written some time ago, they can still speak to us today.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Read more
Features
Slavic families around Diocese share 'oplatki' Christmas wafer
No matter how you spell or pronounce it -- "oplatek," "oplatkey" or "oplatki" -- one Slavic tradition remains the same for the holiday season.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Read more
Caitlin makes sure local cats have a 'Meowy Christmas'
After Caitlin McDonald's Girl Scout troop visited the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, Caitlin immediately went home and asked her mom if she could foster kittens. As opposed to many young people who ask for pets, she got a "yes."

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Read more
Pre-K kids learn voting by naming teacher's baby
After teaching her three-year-old students the story of the first Christmas, Heather Gaugler of St. Madeleine Sophie School in Schenectady got some questions about whether the child she's carrying will be the baby Jesus.

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Read more
For this K of C member, keeping Christ in Christmas starts with distributing pens
Laurence Lefebvre of St. Michael the Archangel parish in South Glens Falls has lofty goals, but he already has a five-year plan all figured out.

Thursday, December 15, 2016
Read more
House Ad-Only in Print





CNS MOVIE REVIEWS | DAILY READINGS | ALBANY DIOCESE PARISHES

The Evangelist, 40 North Main Ave., Albany, NY, 12203-1422 | PHONE: 518-453-6688| FAX: 518-453-8448|
Copyright © 2014 | Evangelist.org | All Rights Reserved.
Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved