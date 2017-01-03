|More top stories
|Top local headlines in 2016
|Here is a review of major news items about the Albany Diocese that appeared in The Evangelist during the 12 months of 2016.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
January 3, 2017 11:10
|Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
comes from Oneonta family
|When Erik Pauze, the head gardener for New York City's Rockefeller Center, first knocked on the door of the Eichler home in Oneonta, Graig Eichler didn't answer. He thought the stranger was barking up the wrong tree.
Thursday, December 22, 2016
January 4, 2017 09:24
|'I am so happy to continue studying:'
Parish sponsors Guatemalan students
|For the past year, St. Mary's parish in Oneonta has been sponsoring the education of four students in Guatemala through a program called San Lucas Toliman Scholars.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
December 21, 2016 09:36
|Three parishes to lay wreaths on
graves of local veterans
|On Dec. 17, wreaths will be laid on the graves of veterans at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, thanks to community members and local parishes' involvement with the Wreaths Across America effort.
Thursday, December 8, 2016
December 14, 2016 11:02
|Opinion
|Takeaways from 2016
|As life unfolds with the passage of another year, I'm convinced that everything that happens and all decisions -- the good and the not-so-good -- play a part and have a purpose.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
January 3, 2017 11:16
|Charlie Brown and the
perfect Christmas gift
|Several years ago on Christmas Eve, noted biblical scholar Cardinal Carlo Martini of Milan, Italy, shared a delightful story with his congregation....
Thursday, December 22, 2016
January 4, 2017 09:24
|Finish Advent with some
spiritual housecleaning
|At the beginning of every liturgical year is a time given over to preparation for the celebration of our Lord's birthday. During this time, it's good to ask, "What does Advent mean for you and me?"
Thursday, December 22, 2016
December 21, 2016 11:40
|Message in a Christmas carol
|Many of us may be approaching this Christmas with a variety of thoughts, emotions and reflections in our hearts. We have many wonderful hymns or carols that can help us reflect on the meaning and message of this holy season. Although many carols were written some time ago, they can still speak to us today.
Thursday, December 22, 2016
December 20, 2016 09:00
|Features
|Slavic families around Diocese
share 'oplatki' Christmas wafer
|No matter how you spell or pronounce it -- "oplatek," "oplatkey" or "oplatki" -- one Slavic tradition remains the same for the holiday season.
Thursday, December 22, 2016
December 20, 2016 08:37
|Caitlin makes sure local cats
have a 'Meowy Christmas'
|After Caitlin McDonald's Girl Scout troop visited the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, Caitlin immediately went home and asked her mom if she could foster kittens. As opposed to many young people who ask for pets, she got a "yes."
Thursday, December 22, 2016
December 20, 2016 08:56
|Pre-K kids learn voting
by naming teacher's baby
|After teaching her three-year-old students the story of the first Christmas, Heather Gaugler of St. Madeleine Sophie School in Schenectady got some questions about whether the child she's carrying will be the baby Jesus.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
December 21, 2016 09:36
|For this K of C member,
keeping Christ in Christmas
starts with distributing pens
|Laurence Lefebvre of St. Michael the Archangel parish in South Glens Falls has lofty goals, but he already has a five-year plan all figured out.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
December 21, 2016 09:36