The recent push for students to learn science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills has taken hold in local Catholic classrooms and school environments.


Joy in the ecumenical vineyard
One of the most notable programs sponsored by Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) is our furniture program. Each year, we give away about $250,000 worth of used furniture to recently homeless families, women and children fleeing domestic violence, and others lacking resources.

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Read more
Los católicos españoles cómo promover las vocaciones ************** How Spanish Catholics promote vocations
Criada en una familia católica en El Salvador, mis padres me enseñaron el significado de la palabra "vocación" en un sentido muy general.

Having being brought up in a Catholic family in El Salvador, I was taught the meaning of the word "vocation."

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Read more
Takeaways from 2016
As life unfolds with the passage of another year, I'm convinced that everything that happens and all decisions -- the good and the not-so-good -- play a part and have a purpose.

Thursday, January 5, 2017
Read more
Charlie Brown and the perfect Christmas gift
Several years ago on Christmas Eve, noted biblical scholar Cardinal Carlo Martini of Milan, Italy, shared a delightful story with his congregation....

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Read more
CATHOLIC SCHOOL HONOREES
THE DIOCESAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE has announced honorees who will receive awards for service at the diocesan Catholic schools liturgy to be held Jan. 29, 2 p.m., at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany.

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Read more
Preschools give students a head-start on faith
Catholic education can never start too early. That's why several Catholic schools in the Albany Diocese have preschool programs, opening their doors to children as young as three.

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Read more
Parish party surprises four 100-year-olds
"It's up to the good Lord," says 99-year-old Mary Marinucci. "When He wants you, He'll take you."
Apparently, God isn't ready yet for quite a few parishioners of St. Anthony's and St. John the Evangelist parishes in Schenectady. Mrs. Marinucci, who turns 100 in February, was the baby of the bunch at a recent luncheon for four centenarians from the parishes.

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Read more
'Lovable bunch of weirdos' sprouted future deacon, teachers and firm faith
"It's a neat thing to look at your kids and see your best qualities looking back at you," remarked Dan Farley Sr.

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Read more
