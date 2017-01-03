At St. Clare's parish in Colonie, most Sunday Mass-goers drive into the parking lot on four wheels. One strolls in on four paws.

In his message for the World Day of Peace (Jan. 1), Pope Francis calls attention to the effects of war and violence on those human beings who are most vulnerable. Among them are migrants, the infirm, the unemployed, those imprisoned and the unborn.

Oneonta will soon be home to a new crisis pregnancy center.