Alice Corey is always on call. At any point, if her phone goes off, Mrs. Corey drops what she's doing to head over to a nearby hospital. Mrs. Corey isn't a doctor or an EMT. She's a photographer.


Update on life issues in New York State
A "consistent ethic of life," for Catholics, means valuing human life from conception until natural death. That means many issues fall under the "pro-life" umbrella.

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Is STEM working? Schools say yes
The recent push for students to learn science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills has taken hold in local Catholic classrooms and school environments.

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Three schools share diversity lessons
Diversity, equality and social are buzzwords in Catholic schools around the Albany Diocese. Three of them shared their experiences with teaching and living diversity in the school community.

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Athens/Catskill 'internships' help teens prepare for confirmation
St. Patrick's parishes in Athens and Catskill are preparing teenagers to rise up as the future of the Church.

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Opinion
Thoughts on the March for Life
Too many Catholics today live as though they were atheists, possessing a faith that has little effect on their lives. We are called to live our faith: to evangelize, reach out and bring Christ's love to others.

Thursday, January 26, 2017
By a hospice bedside
"I have mixed emotions about this," Linda said as her father lay before us on his deathbed. "Everyone thinks my father is such a wonderful, kind man, but they don't know how he really is."

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Reading the signs of the times
Our lives depend on looking for and following signs. When traveling, road signs guide us to our destination; doctors check vital signs to diagnose our health; popups warn us of malicious internet activity. Even the weather forecast depends on reading atmospheric signs.

Thursday, January 26, 2017
A doctor's view of assisted suicide
As a specialist in geriatrics and one who cares for patients and families for whom it is not a theoretical discussion, I have a unique perspective on the issue of physician-assisted suicide, and wish to add my voice to the discussion concerning legalization.

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Features
The Priory's new leaders look forward
A 2015 "Keep the Priory" fundraising campaign by supporters of The Priory Retreat House in Chestertown has resulted in new leadership and a focus on the simple life.

Thursday, January 26, 2017
CATHOLIC SCHOOL HONOREES
THE DIOCESAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS OFFICE has announced honorees who will receive awards for service at the diocesan Catholic schools liturgy to be held Jan. 29, 2 p.m., at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany.

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Preschools give students a head-start on faith
Catholic education can never start too early. That's why several Catholic schools in the Albany Diocese have preschool programs, opening their doors to children as young as three.

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Parish party surprises four 100-year-olds
"It's up to the good Lord," says 99-year-old Mary Marinucci. "When He wants you, He'll take you."
Apparently, God isn't ready yet for quite a few parishioners of St. Anthony's and St. John the Evangelist parishes in Schenectady. Mrs. Marinucci, who turns 100 in February, was the baby of the bunch at a recent luncheon for four centenarians from the parishes.

Thursday, January 12, 2017
