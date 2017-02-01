|More top stories
Catholic photographer provides
precious memories of lost infants
|Alice Corey is always on call. At any point, if her phone goes off, Mrs. Corey drops what she's doing to head over to a nearby hospital.
Mrs. Corey isn't a doctor or an EMT. She's a photographer.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
February 1, 2017 09:00
Update on life issues
in New York State
|A "consistent ethic of life," for Catholics, means valuing human life from conception until natural death. That means many issues fall under the "pro-life" umbrella.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 26, 2017 10:27
Is STEM working?
Schools say yes
|The recent push for students to learn science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills has taken hold in local Catholic classrooms and school environments.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
January 25, 2017 09:07
Three schools share
diversity lessons
|Diversity, equality and social are buzzwords in Catholic schools around the Albany Diocese. Three of them shared their experiences with teaching and living diversity in the school community.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
January 25, 2017 09:08
Opinion
The pro-life movement,
44 years after Roe
|I recently signed an online petition at change.org. It was aimed at media organizations and implored them to show the diversity of the pro-life movement when covering the issue of abortion.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
February 1, 2017 09:01
Thoughts on the March for Life
|Too many Catholics today live as though they were atheists, possessing a faith that has little effect on their lives. We are called to live our faith: to evangelize, reach out and bring Christ's love to others.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 22, 2017 15:49
By a hospice bedside
|"I have mixed emotions about this," Linda said as her father lay before us on his deathbed. "Everyone thinks my father is such a wonderful, kind man, but they don't know how he really is."
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 25, 2017 09:18
Reading the signs of the times
|Our lives depend on looking for and following signs. When traveling, road signs guide us to our destination; doctors check vital signs to diagnose our health; popups warn us of malicious internet activity. Even the weather forecast depends on reading atmospheric signs.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 22, 2017 16:02
Features
Crescent parish promotes
'financial peace' for Catholics
|When Patricia Bolek of St. Mary's parish in Crescent spoke to The Evangelist, she was in the middle of setting aside her weekly spending-money budget.
After attending Dave Ramsey's "Financial Peace University" program at her parish last fall, Mrs. Bolek and her husband, Mike, have changed the way they think about money.
Thursday, February 2, 2017
January 30, 2017 09:10
'Year of spirituality'
at Altamont parish
|The Catholic Church has had a "Year of Mercy," a "Year of Faith" and a "Year for Priests" in recent memory. At St. Lucy/St. Bernadette parish in Altamont, this is a "year of spirituality."
Thursday, February 2, 2017
January 30, 2017 09:12
Menands tries sacrificial giving
|The Albany Diocese's Black Catholic Apostolate, based at St. Joan of Arc parish in Menands, understands what it means to give.
On the third Sunday of every month, the Black Catholic Apostolate partakes in "Sacrificial Giving Sunday."
Thursday, February 2, 2017
January 30, 2017 09:22
The Priory's new leaders look forward
|A 2015 "Keep the Priory" fundraising campaign by supporters of The Priory Retreat House in Chestertown has resulted in new leadership and a focus on the simple life.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
January 22, 2017 15:52